Crime Viral's How To Raise A Serial Killer comes to Layton Club in May, here's how to get tickets

True crime fans can look forward to an evening of dissecting the lives of well-known serial killers.

How To Raise A Serial Killer will explore the tough question of whether serial killers are born or whether they are made.

Cheish Merryweather, creator of Crime Viral, will share her expertise in all things crime-related as she talks through the lives of people like Ed Gein, Ted Bundy, and Jeffrey Dahmer.

She will discuss the idea put forward by Jim Clemente, a profiler for the FBI, who said: “Your genetics load the gun, your personality aims it, and the events in your life pull the trigger.”

It’s an informal talk that looks at childhood and adolescence of famous serial killers but with a healthy dose of dark humour to lighten the mood.

A promotor for the tour said: “How To Raise A Serial Killer is an informal talk with some dark humour which incorporates case studies and interviews to illustrate how an innocent child can grow into a cold-blooded killer.”

The evening talk will take place at The Layton Club, Blackpool on Thursday May 7 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £18 and can be bought online www.thelittleboxoffice.com/borderevents/