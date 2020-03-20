Blackpool Tower closed

Merlin bosses have announced in the last hour they are to shut the doors on the historic Tower until further notice.

In a statement the team said the decision had been taken as a 'precautionary measure.' The closure is temporary but no date has been given for when the entertainment venue will re-open.

In a statement bosses said: "We have taken the very difficult decision to temporarily close The Blackpool Tower as a precautionary measure.

"We believe this is the right decision to protect the health and wellbeing of our employees, guests and local community.

"The attraction will remain closed until further notice. Please refer to our website and social media channels for further updates on re-opening.

"Guests with pre-booked tickets on dates when the attraction is not open will have their tickets revalidated so they can arrange their visit once the attraction reopens."

The Blackpool Tower website has provided a question and answer guide for ticket-holders who has planned visits between now and April 30.

The closure of the complex follows that of the Pleasure Beach and the resort's theatres following the Governments extension of measures to protect the public from the spread of the Covid-19 disease.

For more information visit https://www.theblackpooltower.com/covid-19/

