Blackpool Grand Theatre closes following last night's Government announcement

Bosses at the Grand Theatre Blackpool have taken a decision to close from today.

The update has been announced this morning in response to the Prime Minister’s latest isolation measures against Covid-19, given in a briefing yesterday evening.

In a statement chief executive Ruth Eastwood said it was with 'regret' the Grade II listed venue would close in line with other UK Theatres today (Tuesday March 17)

The temporary closure is in place until April 6. The new emergency measures are likely to be incredibly costly for the theatre and the wider industry.

However, the team said they supported the decision, Ruth said: "We understand this will be a huge disappointment to many.

"At the moment, shows are cancelled until April 6. However, this will remain under review in line with government advice.

"This will include all our work in the community and with partner organisations.

"In these unprecedented times, we will begin to issue credit notes or refunds for all cancelled shows. Please do not contact the Box Office, they will contact you.

"We are receiving a large volume of calls, emails and social messages and we will deal with your query as soon as possible."

Direct phone lines have now been closed to the theatre due to the high volume of people calling.

The statement was supported by chairman of Blackpool Grand Anthony Stone.

They added: "This uncertainty and lack of clarity by the government will be incredibly costly for the theatre, the industry, and its supported artists with no government assistance.

"With a very small dedicated team and thousands of people to contact we appreciate your patience. Many thanks for your understanding."

Please check blackpoolgrand.co.uk over the next few days for further information regarding future performances.

Affected shows:

Educating Rita – Cancelled

The RSC (Triple Bill) (Measure For Measure, As You Like It Taming of The Shrew) – Cancelled

Menopause The Musical 2 – Cancelled

Coffee Morning – Cancelled