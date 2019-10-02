Blackpool gets kinky as high-heeled hit stomps into resort and those famous red boots take a tour of the town

Boots are made for walking and those thigh high red numbers made famous in the award winning musical Kinky Boots have been stomping around the resort as the show opened at the Opera House this week.

From the Winter Gardens box office the Pleasure Beach to the top of the tower, some of the town's faces have been put through their paces in the daring heels.

Kinky Boots at the top of Blackpool Tower

With songs by Grammy and Tony-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, Kinky Boots takes you from the factory floor to the glamorous catwalks of Milan.

The show enjoys a 12-night run until October 12 at Blackpool Opera House.

Cyndi Lauper talks about writing music to hit musical Kinky Boots read here: https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/whats-on/entertainment/80s-pop-queen-cyndi-lauper-talks-bold-career-moves-and-kinky-boots-as-award-winning-musical-opens-at-opera-house-in-blackpool-1-10029767

Looking good Kinky Boots at the Winter Gardens

The story follows Charlie Price struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price and Son.

With the shoe factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola - a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

West End star Kayi Ushe will be putting on the big boots to play Lola.

He will be joined by Paula Lane as Lauren, best known for her role as Kylie Platt in Coronation Street, and Joel Harper-Jackson, who recently starred in the The Curious Incident of the

Dog in the Night Time UK tour, playing Charlie Price.

High heeled hit Kinky Boots stomps into Blackpool

Inspired by true events, this joyous story of Brit grit to high-heeled hit has been described by Hollywood News as “freshest, most fabulous, feel-good musical of the decade”.

Composer and Lyricist Cyndi said: “It has been a wonderful adventure and a privilege for me to play a part in creating Kinky Boots.

“Everyone can relate to this universal story. I am overwhelmed that people in the UK have embraced it with open arms.”

Tickets, costing from £17.50, are available from https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

West End star Kayi Ushe will be putting on the big boots to play Lola in Kinky Boots