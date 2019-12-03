Billy Ocean 'One World' tour is coming to Blackpool here is how to get tickets

Iconic British soul singer Billy Ocean has announced a new UK tour including a date at Blackpool Opera House in November 2020.

Following his sold-out tour of 2019 he is preparing once again to perform his greatest hits as well as new songs from his upcoming studio album ‘One World’ to be released early next year.

In a career spanning five decades Billy Ocean has sold more than 30 million records, achieving extraordinary success as both an artist and a songwriter.

Ocean has collected multiple gold and platinum records across the world and hit the number one spot worldwide in the pop charts including the USA, Australia, Germany, Holland, and the UK.

This year he celebrated the 35th year anniversary of his ground-breaking album, 'Suddenly'.

Originally released in 1984 the record spawned the monster hits 'Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run)', 'Mystery Lady' and 'Loverboy'.

He will arrive in the resort for a one night concert on Saturday November 14.

Tickets go on general sale 10am Friday December 6 and will be available from www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk