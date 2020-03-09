Amber Davies and Louis Smith are ready to Bring it On as the smash hit Broadway Musical dances its way to Blackpool Grand Theatre

Four-time gymnastic Olympic medallist turned stage star Louis Smith and former winner of ITV’s Love Island in 2017, Amber Davies join the class of 2020 for the UK tour of Bring it on the Musical.

The show comes to Blackpool at the Grand Theatre from 6 to 10 October 2020.

West End star Vanessa Fisher will be playing the role of ‘Danielle’, joining the previously announced Amber Davies as ‘Campell’ and Louis Smith as ‘Cameron’.

Bring It On the musical takes audiences on a high-flying, energy-fuelled journey which tackles friendship, jealousy, betrayal and forgiveness – wrapped up in explosive choreography and tricks.

Produced by Selladoor Worldwide, the musical is inspired by the motion picture Bring It On written by Jessica Bendinger. It has a libretto by Jeff Whitty, a score by Tom Kitt and Lin-Manuel Miranda lyrics by Amanda Green and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Cheer-royalty and newly crowned Squad Captain, Campbell, should be embarking on her most cheertastic senior year at Truman High School. When she’s forced to move to the neighbouring hard-knock Jackson High, Campbell fears her life is over. But an unlikely friendship catapults Campbell back into contention with a powerhouse squad and the fire to achieve the impossible.

The cast is completed by Alicia Belgarde as ‘Eva’, Georgia Bradshaw as ‘Nautica’, Ayden Morgan as ‘La Cienega’, Samuel Wilson-Freeman as ‘Steven’, Chloe Pole as ‘Skylar’, Frances Dee as ‘Kylar’, Marvyn Charles as ‘Twig’, and Roshani Abbey, Jack Dargan, Matthew Dawkins, Jordan Isaac, Katie Lee, Gareth Moran, Biancha Szynal, and Zinzile Tshuma.

Full tour dates in the listings below. www.bringitonthemusicaluk.com

Bring It On The Musical

Grand Theatre, 33 Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HT

Tue 6 to Sat 10 October

Box Office 01253 290 190

www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

