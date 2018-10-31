BONFIRE NIGHT 2018: Where you can attend bonfire and fireworks shows around Lancashire including Blackpool, Preston, and Chorley

Lancashire is getting the Guys at the ready as another round of bonfires and fireworks displays are getting ready to light the skies around the county.

Blackpool and Fylde

Alyssia Onwuyali with a sparkler at Kirkham Cricket Club

Fleetwood Town's annual fireworks show is on Friday at Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood, starting at 6.30pm.

Blackpool Cricket Club's bonfire and fireworks show returns at Stanley Park on Sunday from 4pm, with fireworks at 7pm. Admission is £5 and family tickets are £15.

Fleetwood's annual display from the Marine Hall Gardens returns on Monday from 5.30pm.

Chorley

The roads in yellow will be closed ahead of Friday's fireworks display at Astley Park, Chorley

Chorley Council has organised its annual free fireworks display at Astley Park for Friday, starting at 6.30pm. Parking is free after 5pm across all town centre car parks which are expected to be busy. The council is advising motorists to use the Park Road or Queens Road entrances to Astley Park as there will be restrictions on Hallgate and in Astley Village.

Duxbury Park bonfire and fireworks display returns on Saturday from 6pm, hosted by the Red Bank Scout Group. There is free entry but donations can be given.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service Training Centre in Euxton is hosting its charity bonfire and fireworks evening on Monday with funds raised going to the Firefighters Charity, Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Chorley and Age UK Lancashire.

Lancaster

Lancaster's annual fireworks show returns from Market Square on both Friday and Saturday evening.

West Lancashire

Ormskirk Cricket Club is holding a bonfire and fireworks show from 5pm, with fireworks at 7pm.

Preston

A charity bonfire and fireworks evening is coming to Gregson Green, Hoghton, on Saturday from 5.30pm with a fireworks show at 7pm. Adult tickets £4 and children £2.

Huntleys at Samlesbury is hosting its bonfire night on Monday from 4pm, with fireworks at 6pm.

Preston Grasshoppers RUFC is once again holding its annul fireworks and funfair evening on Monday from 6pm, with fireworks at 8pm. Tickets are required.