Sitcom star Martin Clunes' newest show will see him move to...Preston!

Sitcom star Martin Clunes is on his way to Preston as part of a new BBC original comedy series.

The show will see Clunes, best-known for playing Gary in Men Behaving Badly and the title role in Doc Martin, star as central character Warren Thompson, a pedantic driving instructor who has to move from his home in the south to Preston when his partner Anne’s father falls ill.

The BBC explain: “Warren suddenly finds himself living in an area he doesn’t like, doing a job he’s not emotionally cut out for and looking after two teenage stepsons he never wanted.

“Warren loves Anne, and somehow, Anne always sees the good in Warren, but he has a way of knowing best and speaking his mind that inevitably leads to conflict, chaos and disaster for those around him and most especially for himself.”

Martin Clunes said: “I had kind of told myself that I didn’t want to do another sitcom, but because this came from Hat Trick I thought it was worth a read and the script is just so funny that I didn’t want anyone else to do it.”

Controller Comedy Commissioning at the BBC, Shane Allen, said: “BBC One mainstream comedy is our highest priority and the toughest nut to crack.

“We have enormous faith in Warren as the pilot displayed the perfect alchemy of well-drawn characters, punchy funny lines, a terrific ensemble cast and in Martin Clunes a heavyweight comedy champion who we’re delighted to see step back in to the ring of a BBC One sitcom.”

The show is set for a prime time BBC One slot but no details on when it will air have been released as of yet.

The Post is awaiting further details on the show from the BBC.