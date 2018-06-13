IN PICTURES: Sunshine caps off perfect Longridge Field Day

Glorious weather crowned a wonderful day at the annual Longridge Field Day.

Organisers even reported that rarest of things – visitors remarking “we have had too much sun”!

President Bill Houghton said: “I wish to thank our hardworking committee and all the volunteers who come to assist us every year, without their commitment the day’s proceedings would not take place and many, many thanks to all who took part in the procession and made it such a spectacle – what a pity you could not all win.

“What a task you gave the judges.”

The procession started at 12.30pm, led by Longridge Band, joined by other bands, floats, cars and motor cycles.

Retiring Queen and attendants were joined with the new Queen and attendants together with Queen and attendants from Grimsargh and Goosnargh. Following the procession Keira Baines-Fleet was crowned Queen.