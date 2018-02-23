City gets together to show racial harmony

Preston will show how it is committed to tackling racism and promoting community cohesion with two free events next month.

A choral concert and a Flag Market celebration will celebrate Standing Together Against Racism (STAR) for the fifth consecutive year in the city.

The two events will mark United Nations International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination and are organised by Preston and Western Lancashire Racial Equality and Diversity Council, Preston City Council, Lancashire County Council, the University of Central Lancashire and the Black and Minority Ethnic Forum.

A performance by the Standing Together Against Racism Choir will be on March 16 at UCLan’s Venue 53. The choir is made up of pupils from Moor Park High School and Brownedge St. Mary’s Schools celebrating diversity and opposing racism.

That will be followed on March 24 when groups will come together on the Flag Market to celebrate International Day and underline the city’s cultural life with live music and performances.

“Preston is a true multi-ethnic and culturally harmonious city in which everyone is respected and treated fairly and justly,” said Veronica Afrin, chair of the Preston and Western Lancashire Racial Equality and Diversity Council. “These celebrations are testimony to our achievements.”