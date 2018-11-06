'Cafe culture' plan in Penwortham to be tested by coffee shop application

The drive for more café culture in booming Penwortham faces its latest test tonight when councillors are asked to allow another food business to extend its opening hours.



The owners of the Cop Lane Coffee House have applied for permission to serve customers in an evening.

And, despite some objections from nearby residents, businesses and even the local town council, members of South Ribble’s planning committee are being advised to grant approval.

The coffee shop, which only opened in the summer, currently serves until 5pm (3pm Sundays). The application is to extend that to 10pm (Monday to Thursday), 10.30pm (Friday and Saturday) and 9.30pm (Sunday).

A report to this evening’s planning committee says five letters of objection were received citing potential parking issues, increased disturbance to residents and litter problems as reasons why it should be rejected.

But a further 27 letters of support were also submitted, including one from the householder next door.

The application comes only weeks after the Lime Bar on Liverpool Road was refused a 15-minute extension of opening hours and live music because of the impact it might have on neighbouring residents.

The bar already had strict conditions imposed by planners, as had BonBons Coffee Shop and the Tap and Vine micropub which also opened last year.

But the Cow Shed ice cream parlour was recently allowed an extension of hours to serve hot food until 8pm to benefit from the “ever-growing cafe culture” in Penwortham.