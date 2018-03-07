Art festival Create Longridge is set to return this summer

One of Longridge’s premier art competitions is returning to the town this summer following the success of last year’s event.

The event, Create Longridge, saw more than 80 artists create brand new original artwork on the same day within a three-mile radius of the town centre, which were then judged by a panel of experts including the 2016 winner, Tracy Levine.

The art festival is returning on Saturday, July 14, and will once again see the town through the eyes of its artists, both professional and amateur.

A spokesman for Create Longridge said: “There is no prescribed painting style.

“The fun of the event is that the participating artists will, collectively, capture life in Longridge on one day. Landscapes, street scenes, figurative imagery and abstracts are all acceptable.”

“Everyone really enjoyed the day last year, despite the weather,” said Alistair Sheret of Longridge Gallery.

“Create Longridge brings not only highly talented and creative people to the town, it attracts hundreds of residents and visitors.

“Those residents and visitors in turn support our local businesses, the very reason Create Longridge was conceived.”

Raymond James Investment Services in Berry Lane are sponsors of the first prize and Hoppy Days micro-pub will sponsor the third prize, as they did last year.

Wayne Hayhurst, founder and Branch Principal of the business, said: “I’ve lived in and around Longridge all my life and have always admired its community spirit, so I’m always keen on getting involved in great community causes like this”.

In addition, 2018 will again see the Exhibition Visitor’s Prize, which was won last year by Cumbrian artist Maria Burton scooped the top prize.

Entry to the event is £20 which must be paid in advance and details can be found at www.createlongridge.co.uk.