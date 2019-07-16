Van man drives Chorley CC past Longridge CC

Longridge CC went down by eight wickets when they met Chorley in the Northern Premier League at the weekend.

A much-changed line-up batted first at Windsor Park, where they were shot out for 126.

Former skipper Kyle Helm top-scored with an undefeated 26, while John Simpson (22), Lachlan Bangs (18) and Zac Christie (17) all made starts.

However, their innings was pegged back by Chorley’s Chamikara Edirisinghe, who took 5-32 to set up his side’s victory.

Although Will Vause took the wickets of Stuart Naden (16) and Will Moulton (2), Wian van Zyl led the Chorley reply.

He ended 80 not out as Chorley reached their target, making 127-2 in the 32nd over.