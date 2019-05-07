Third time lucky for Longridge CC

Longridge CC picked up their first victory in the Northern Premier Cricket League with an 18-run success against Fulwood and Broughton.

Nick Wilkinson’s players claimed a win at the third time of asking after a narrow defeat and a losing draw in their first two games of the season.

Having chosen to bat first at Highfield, Wilkinson saw his players battle to 125 all out in the 45th over.

They had lost Dan Wilkinson (0) and Zac Christie (2) early on before John Simpson and Luke Platt began to rebuild the innings.

John Simpson (17) became Jon Fenton’s second victim and Platt (27) fell to Chris Brookes.

Lachlan Bangs (13), James Whitehead (1) and Wilkinson (2) all followed with Simon Kerrigan taking 4-33.

However, he nor his team-mates were able to shift Ian Simpson, who struck an undefeated 42 to at least give Longridge a target to defend.

They did so despite the best efforts of Fulwood and Broughton’s Matthew Smith.

He almost took his side to victory with a knock of 83; their only batter making it into double figures.

Longridge struck early with the ball, Mark Smith and Fenton both out without scoring.

It was a similar tale for the rest of the batters with the exception of Matthew Smith.

He could only watch as the rest of the batting subsided around him with ‘extras’ (6) the next highest scorer.

Ian Simpson followed up his efforts with the bat by claiming three wickets in the middle of the Fulwood reply.

It was Daniel Wilson who secured victory, dismissing Matthew Smith before running through the tail to take 4-12 with Fulwood and Broughton all out for 107.

However, they lost their first T20 outing of the season on Sunday with defeat against Chorley in their match at Windsor Park.

Nick Wilkinson’s players went down by 102 runs in their first game in group four of this year’s Readers T20 competition.

Having won the toss and asked their opponents to bat first, Longridge saw Chorley rack up 192-6 from their 20 overs.

That score was set up by their openers, both of whom took a liking to the Longridge attack.

Alex Howarth struck six fours and five sixes as he top-scored with 79, while fellow opener Wian van Zyl hit four boundaries and three sixes in his 52.

Will Moulton made 19 and Kyle Dixon struck a brisk 31 in setting Longridge a stiff challenge if they were to gain victory.

It was a task that proved beyond them with a number of batsman getting starts but being unable to take them on.

Josh Stamford and Lachlan Bangs top-scored for Longridge with 15, while Dan Wilkinson (14), Neil Holden (14) and Nick Wilkinson (13) also made it into double figures.

However, Longridge were shot out for 90 with three overs remaining as there were two wickets each for James Lee (2-10), Chamikara Edirisinghe (2-13) and Joe Barker (2-5).