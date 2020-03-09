Rugby and golf in Lancashire say a sad farewell to Hugh

Mourners from rugby and golf will join together next week to say farewell to an influential figure in both sports.



Hugh Paterson, who lost his battle against cancer at the age of 69, was a founder, president and chairman of Tarleton Rugby Club and also a director and past captain of Penwortham Golf Club.

“Hugh’s passing will leave a huge void in rugby locally, and I’m sure it will be the same in golf,” said Ian Jackson, who succeeds him as chairman at Tarleton.

“He was instrumental in our club’s start-up. He had the vision to develop a community rugby club for all ages and the passion and drive to achieve this objective.

"The legacy he leaves is built on a solid foundation.”

Born in St Andrews and educated at Dunfermline College of Physical Education, Hugh had a career in leisure and recreation, holding prominent roles with councils in Fife, Dunfermline, Watford, West Lancashire - where he was deputy director of leisure - and Wigan.

Moving to Lancashire in 1984 he founded Tarleton in 1990 as a junior rugby club with Welshman Gwyn Morgan.

The club launched its first senior side in 1995 and now plays in the North Two West division in the seventh tier of English rugby.

Hugh had been a member of Penwortham Golf Club since 1992 and became captain in 2011. He had two spells as a director of the club including the last four years.

Chairman Dave Brookes said: “Hugh was an excellent ambassador, balancing his competitive drive with a spirit of fairness and camaraderie which endeared him to opponents as well as team mates.

"Throughout the last 10 years Hugh was instrumental in many initiatives to develop and modernise, not just the club, but the sport and its accessibility in the local community.

"Hugh was a highly respected and loved member of the club and will be sadly missed by his many friends.”

Hugh’s funeral will be on Friday March 20 at West Lancashire Crematorium in Burscough (4pm). He leaves wife Carol, three sons Michael, Alistair and Andrew, stepson Thomas and three granddaughters Ophelia, Amelia and Larissa.