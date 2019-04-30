Rain wrecks Longridge CC’s Saturday run chase

Longridge CC’s first XI were left frustrated by the showers when they met Chorley in the Northern League on Saturday.

A match already affected by the rain ended with Nick Wilkinson’s players needing 43 runs from seven overs to claim a first league win of the season.

Chorley had batted first and made 130-9 from 38 overs, opener Alex Howarth top-scoring with 36.

Jon Millward and Matt Greenall led the Longridge attack, taking 3-37 and 3-31 respectively.

Needing 131 to win from 38 overs, Longridge lost two early wickets with Neil Holden (2) and Zac Christie (1) both out.

However, John Simpson and Luke Platt led the recovery with the former making 51 before he was dismissed.

Then, with Longridge on 88-3 from 31 overs, the match ended early with Wilkinson’s players taking three points.

Twenty-four hours later and Longridge were victorious against Fleetwood in their ECB National Club Championship meeting.

Batting first, Longridge compiled 2274-7 from their 40 overs thanks mainly to Matt Greenall (41), Dan Wilkinson (37), Ian Simpson (34) and James Whitehead (34 not out).

Chasing an amended target of 227, Fleetwood were all out for 152 with the wickets shared by Simpson (3-27), Lachlan Bangs (3-20), Millward (2-33) and Daniel Wilson (2-46).

Longridge’s other teams also enjoyed success on Saturday with the seconds seeing off Garstang.

The thirds reached 180-5 against Thornton Cleveleys’ seconds, who were all out for 30 in reply.

The fourths were in action against Walton-le-Dale and, batting first, reached 168-3 before restricting their opponents to 133-8 in reply.

There was also a seven-wicket win for the fifths as they limited Penwortham to 143-9 before replying with 145-3 in the 32nd over.