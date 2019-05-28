Rain wrecks Longridge CC’s hopes of St Annes success

Longridge CC were left frustrated by the elements as they claimed a winning draw against St Annes on Saturday.

Nick Wilkinson’s side had impressed with the bat at Vernon Road by making 273-4 from 45 overs.

However, the rain intervened with the home side 155-7 chasing a revised target of 207 from 50 overs.

After choosing to bat first, Longridge saw their opening pair of John Simpson and Dan Wilkinson Jnr put on 120 for the first wicket.

Both made half-centuries with Simpson hitting 67 and Wilkinson 53 before the following batsmen upped the run rate.

All scored at better than a run a ball with Luke Platt hitting 42, James Whitehead, 46 not out, Lachlan Bangs a quickfire 29 and Zac Procter blasting his way to 23 not out.

Defending their revised score, Longridge set about the St Annes batsmen with Dan Wilson leading their charge.

He bowled 11 overs and took 6-72 with Matt Greenall (1-17) taking the other wicket to fall as St Annes were left hanging on in reply.