Young triumphs in three-way play-off

Longridge’s Mark Young won a dramatic three-way playoff at the HotelPlanner.com PGA EuroPro Tour’s PREM Group Irish Masters to earn his third EuroPro Tour title of the season at Tulfarris Hotel and Golf Resort, Wicklow.

Young started the day four shots off the lead and had it all to do on windy final round on the Blessington Lakes.

John Ross Galbraith was on the hunt for his maiden EuroPro Tour title but struggled to put a run together, as did one of his playing partners Marco Penge.

Ireland’s Niall Kearney on the other hand looked to be the man to beat going out in 33 to hold a share of the lead with England’s Tomasz Anderson on 10 under par.

Elsewhere, Clevedon’s Ashley Mansell got in on the act and carded a final round of 69 (-3) to hold the early clubhouse lead on nine under par.

At the turn it looked to be Anderson’s tournament to lose as he reached 11-under par heading down the 18th, and had a two-shot cushion over clubhouse leaders Young and Mansell whilst Kearney was a hole and shot back.

Drama struck late on as Anderson double bogeyed the last, joining Young and Mansell in clubhouse on nine-under par.

Kearney, requiring a par to win on home soil, could only find the bunker on the 18th. His chip and putt left him with a two-foot putt to join the leaders but a lip out meant he had to settle for a share of fourth.

An all-English play-off involving Young, Anderson, and Mansell only lasted one hole as Mansell and Anderson could only manage to bogey the 18th whereas Young rolled in a two-foot par putt for his third win of the season.

Young said: “It was an unexpected win if I’m honest.

“With two to play I thought I was going to be a couple short so to get into the play-off was a bonus – I hit two good shots whereas the other two weren’t as fortunate.”