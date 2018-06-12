Premier performance takes Longridge CC to the top

Longridge CC’s first XI went top of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division following a 42-run defeat of Thornton Cleveleys.

The win was set up by an excellent display from Longridge’s batsmen, who found their form to post 234-5 from their 45 overs.

Although openers Kyle Helm (17) and Neil Holden (0) departed cheaply, the foundation for victory was set up by Josh Mullin.

He underpinned the Longridge innings with an undefeated 88, while there were also solid contributions from Longridge’s other batters.

Dan Wilkinson Jnr made 29, John Simpson added 34 and Tom Howarth chipped in with 26, while there was still time for Ian Simpson to add an undefeated 19.

Greg Tirrell was the main man with the ball for Thornton Cleveleys as he claimed 2-41 while Daniel Howard (1-75), Joshua Sackfield (1-20) and Jake Apperley (1-38) took the other wickets to fall.

In reply, Thornton Cleveleys’ opening pair of Joshua Vincent (32) and Jon Eade (37) got them off to a good start but, once they were out, wickets began to fall regularly.

Sackfield was out for 15, Howard made 28, Martin Elson made 13 and Tirrell was undefeated on 14 as they were the only other batters making it into double figures.

Tom Howarth led the Longridge attack, taking 4-39 from 15 overs as they tried to claim maximum points.

However, they were left frustrated in that regard as Tirrell and Josh Winter (five not out) held out with Thornton Cleveleys’ reply ending on 192-9.

Rory McDowell was also among the wickets, ending with figures of 2-21, while Jonathan Millward (1-33), Daniel Wilson (1-45) and a run out accounted for the other dismissals.

They still went top, however, after the previous leaders Croston lost to Vernon Carus.