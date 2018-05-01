Perfect day for Longridge CC

Longridge CC made it two wins from two in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division after beating Torrisholme by six wickets at the weekend.

Having won the toss and put their visitors into bat, Longridge’s attack dominated as they dismissed Torrisholme for 81 halfway through the 45th over.

Extras were their top scorer with 23 as Jonathan Millward did the damage for Longridge with figures of 5-20.

Ian Simpson (2-14), Matt Greenall (2-13) and Rory McDowell (1-14) claimed the other wickets.

In reply, Longridge reached their target in the 19th over despite losing four wickets.

Neil Holden was their top scorer with 31, while fellow opener James Whitehead made 15 as Longridge gained a dozen points.