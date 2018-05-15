No Kendal complacency for Longridge CC

Longridge CC will look to make it five wins from five in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield when they meet Kendal on Saturday.

They go into the game on the back of victory in a low-scoring game against Penwortham last time out.

Having been dismissed for 133, Longridge were indebted to their bowlers who had Penwortham all out for 58.

“We knew Penwortham were a couple of players short but we didn’t take them lightly,” said Longridge bowler Ian Simpson, who took 6-25.

“It looked a really good deck and we thought it was a day for batting but it didn’t start off like that.

“I wouldn’t say they ripped through us as the scorecard might suggest; they bowled well but we threw wickets away with a lack of concentration.”

Kendal, one of this year’s new boys along with Lancaster, have had a difficult start with three losses in four matches.

“We don’t know them but they don’t know us, so it feels like a cup game,” Simpson said.

“Kendal have had a tricky start but we definitely won’t be taking them lightly.”