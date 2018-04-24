Mixed start for Longridge CC

Longridge CC’s first XI had a mixed weekend with league victory followed by cup defeat.

Saturday’s opening game of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield season brought a two-wicket win against Great Eccleston.

Having put their opponents into bat, the Longridge attack restricted them to 166-9 from 45 overs.

Ian Simpson did the damage with 4-28 and Rory McDowell claimed 3-48 as Joe McMillan (72) played a lone hand for Great Eccleston.

In reply, Longridge saw their batters get starts with John Simpson (30) and Josh Mullin (38) leading their victory push.

New skipper Nick Wilkinson struck 37 but it was left to Matt Greenall (nine not out) and Jonathan Millward (one not out) to see them to victory on 170-8.

However, Sunday brought a 42-run defeat to Blackpool in the ECB National Club Championship.

Blackpool batted first and made 188-2 from 40 overs, Matthew Houston with 65 and Ciaran Johnson (56) as Ian Simpson (2-36) took both wickets.

Longridge were all out for 146 as Jake Muncaster (4-33) did the damage.