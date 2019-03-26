Longridge Hockey Club ladies’ 2nds on course for a Double

Longridge Hockey Club ladies’ 2nds have won promotion after a thrilling 5-1 victory against Windermere Ladies.

They will now join the club’s 1st team in the North Women’s Hockey League, a first ‘double’ for Longridge

The 2nds have had an amazing season, and also have a Caley Trophy final to contest.

Longridge had found themselves just a point behind Lancaster and Morecambe with three games to go – and still had to play their title rivals.

A crucial draw against L&M, and then a win against Lancaster University, meant Longridge were going into the final week still a point adrift of top spot.

When Lancaster and Morecambe could only draw against Fylde, Longridge went top of the league, just a point ahead.

With Lancaster and Morecambe playing the bottom-placed club, Longridge knew a win was needed against Windermere Ladies to become champions.

Anything less, could have actually resulted in Longridge dropping out of the three promotion places up for grabs.

Longridge were on top form and after a tough start managed to break down the strong, youthful defence and put five goals past the helpless Windermere keeper.

Captain Nicki Wilkinson said: “Winning the league was never a priority when I took over as captain this season.

“My aim was to build a team that could play with each other, be confident in their ability and mostly just have fun.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything more from every single girl.

“We didn’t make it easy, we went through a phase of drawing games we should have been winning, but each week we came back stronger and played harder and eventually got back on track.

“Winning the league with these girls has been amazing. Now it’s on to the cup final.”

Longridge play their title rivals Lancaster and Morecambe in the Caley Trophy final at Preston Hockey Club on April 6.

They are in the final for the second year running, after being runners-up 12 months ago.

Added Wilkinson: “We are keen to make up for last year’s disappointment and hopefully do the Double, making more club history.”