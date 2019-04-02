Longridge golfer tees up for a busy year ahead

Spain, Switzerland, Slovakia and side trips to Jordan and China are locations where Longridge Golf Club’s Mark Young will be competing on the 2019 Challenge Tour.

Gaining his Challenge Tour card following a successful year on the Euro-Pro Tour – where he had three victories – Young moves up to the level just below the main European Tour with both better players and prize money.

In a key season, a top-15 finish in the Challenge Tour rankings would gain Young automatic entry to the main European Tour next year.

Additionally, he will also be entering qualifying for both the Open and the US Open.

His initial preparation could not have been much better as, when seeking warm weather practice in Spain, Young took part in a Gecko Tour event; the Villa Padeirna-Flamingos.

He posted rounds of 67, 68 and 70 for an eight under par total of 205 to win the tournament by three strokes.

Then, in the Gecko Tour Final, held very testing weather over three rounds, he finished with a level par total of 219 and tied fourth in a field of 60.