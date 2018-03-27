Longridge Golf Club captains drive into the new season

Lady captain Linda Hacking and club president Roger Cain flank club captain Mike Catlow, pictured with club members, before their drive-in at Longridge Golf Club.
Hoping for great golf and good weather during their year of captaincy, Longridge Golf Club’s new captains, Mike Catlow and Linda Hacking, drove into office last Saturday.

Always a daunting moment with an audience on the first tee, club captain Mike, a member for 11 years, drove 277 yards.

Lady captain Linda, a member for seven years and following a family tradition of golf club captaincy in her native Scotland drove 156 yards.

A sweepstake resulting from their drives commenced the fundraising for their charities – Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Diabetes UK.