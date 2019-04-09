Longridge Golf Club captains drive into office

Club captain Andrew Slater and lady captain Julia Turner provided a splash of colour to the captains’ drive-in as they launched the new season at Longridge Golf Club.

Andrew, a club member for 14 years, will be reprising the role of captain having previously held the position during 2015.

Julia, who has been playing golf for eight years follows a family tradition at the club, particularly her mother who held the lady captain’s role in 1982.

Always a nervy moment before an audience, Andrew sent his drive a distance of 288 yards, while Julia hit hers 176 yards.

The resultant sweepstake on their drives provided early funds for their charities for the year – the Rosemere Cancer Foundation and the Brain Tumour Charity.