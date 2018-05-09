Longridge CC target a top-two finish

Longridge CC bowler Ian Simpson has one clear target for the 2018 Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division campaign; promotion.

Having seen champions Garstang and Fulwood and Broughton take up the option of a place in the Northern League after their top-two finishes last year, a similar outcome is on the Longridge wishlist.

The tools are certainly at the first XI’s disposal as they were well in the hunt to lift the title last season.

That was until an awful August took them out of contention and brought an eventual fourth-placed finish, 26 points adrift of Fulwood and Broughton in second place.

“Our target is to finish in the top two, it’s as simple as that,” Simpson said.

“We’re really concentrating on the league this season and our domestic cup competition, the Meyler Cup.

“Don’t get me wrong, the national cup competitions are really good when you’re in them but we want to follow Fulwood and Garstang into the Northern League; that’s our target and ambition.

“Our second XI are in the new structure and they are playing at new grounds like Netherfield.

“That’s where we want to be; we want to be testing ourselves against the best teams in the county week in, week out.”

With an obvious ambition for the new season, the Longridge players have made a statement of intent with victories in their opening three league games.

Saturday’s win against a Lancaster side that came down from the Northern League at the end of last season took Nick Wilkinson’s side to the top of the table at this early stage of the season.

Thirty-five points from three matches sees them two points ahead of Vernon Carus, who finished third last season.

They will aim to make it four wins from four on Saturday when Penwortham visit Newsham (1.30pm).