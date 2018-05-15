Longridge CC’s awesome foursome

Longridge CC made it four wins from as many games in this season’s Moore and Smalley Palace Shield after a 75-run against Penwortham at Newsham on Saturday.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Longridge struggled in the face of their visitors’ attack and were all out for 133 in 44 overs.

Opener Neil Holden was their top scorer with 31 as another five batters made it into double figures.

Fellow opener James Whitehead was dismissed for 14, while Zac Christie (11), Josh Mullin (15), Tom Howarth (12) and captain Nick Wilkinson (19 not out) also chipped in.

However, three run outs hindered their cause while Jack Armer (2-16), Ashley Billington (3-37) and Thomas Wilson (2-30) claimed wickets to go along with their tight bowling.

That was as good as it got for Penwortham, however, as the Longridge attack quickly set to work and bowled them out for 58.

Aspden made 21 before being dismissed by Jonathan Millward but his innings was a lone hand as the rest of the batting order subsided around him.

Ian Simpson was the man who did the damage, taking 6-25 from a dozen overs with none of the other batters reaching double figures.

Simpson accounted for Phil Chapple (1), Robbie Sumner (4), Martin Hewitt (0), Armer (4), Andrew Sidgreaves (0) and David Steinson (4).

Daniel Wilson picked up the wicket of Billington (3), a run out ended the innings of Ian Stopford (0), while Rory McDowell wrapped up victory with the wicket of Thomas Wilson (5).

Jon Roebuck (6 not out) was there at the fall of the last wicket as Millward took 1-21, McDowell 1-5 and Daniel Wilson 1-6.