Longridge CC look back on their successful season

Longridge CC honoured this season’s prize performers at the club’s annual awards last Saturday.
The prizes came at the end of a season in which the first XI won the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield title and the second XI claimed the Loxham Cup for the fourth straight year.
The Under-15s were Lancashire County champions, the age group’s first XI topped division one of the Lancashire League Division One and the second XI were joint winners of Division Two.
The Under-10s and Under-17s both reached the Palace Shield semi-finals and, for good measure, the club was named Lancashire County Club of the Year during Lancashire CCC’s end-of-season awards at Old Trafford.
The full list of winners is as follows:
First team
Batsman: Jimmy Whitehead
Bowler: Matt Greenall
Fielder: Tom Haworth Jnr
Player of the year: Jimmy Whitehead
Second team
Batsman: Kyle Helm
Bowler: Dan Wilson
Fielder: Rhys Morgan
Player of the year: Kyle Helm
Third team
Batsman: Darren Keighley
Bowler: Mark Thompson
Fielder: Alex Bateson
Player of the year: Darren Keighley
Fourth team
Batsman: Harvey Vaus
Bowler: Rob Dickinson
Fielder: Archie Smith
Player of the year: Archie Smith
Fifth team
Batsman: Elliott Taylforth
Bowler: Henry Procter
Fielder: Steven Procter
Player of the year: Elliott Taylforth
Boddingtons League
Batsman: John Sutton
Bowler: Rob Dickinson
Fielder: Nicola Wilkinson
Player of the year: Andy Rhodes
Champagne moment: Anthony and Steven Procter
Clubman of the year: Jim Blackhurst
All rounder: Tom Haworth Jnr and Ian Simpson
Most improved cricketer 2018: Jacob Procter
Female cricketer of the year: Nicki Wilkinson
Ray Walker Trophy: Rob Calderbank
Junior player of the year: Dan Wilson
Champagne Moment: Zac Christie
Brian Brown Award: Kyle Helm