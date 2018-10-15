Longridge CC look back on their successful season

Longridge CC honoured this season’s prize performers at the club’s annual awards last Saturday.

The prizes came at the end of a season in which the first XI won the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield title and the second XI claimed the Loxham Cup for the fourth straight year.

The Under-15s were Lancashire County champions, the age group’s first XI topped division one of the Lancashire League Division One and the second XI were joint winners of Division Two.

The Under-10s and Under-17s both reached the Palace Shield semi-finals and, for good measure, the club was named Lancashire County Club of the Year during Lancashire CCC’s end-of-season awards at Old Trafford.

The full list of winners is as follows:

First team

Batsman: Jimmy Whitehead

Bowler: Matt Greenall

Fielder: Tom Haworth Jnr

Player of the year: Jimmy Whitehead

Second team

Batsman: Kyle Helm

Bowler: Dan Wilson

Fielder: Rhys Morgan

Player of the year: Kyle Helm

Third team

Batsman: Darren Keighley

Bowler: Mark Thompson

Fielder: Alex Bateson

Player of the year: Darren Keighley

Fourth team

Batsman: Harvey Vaus

Bowler: Rob Dickinson

Fielder: Archie Smith

Player of the year: Archie Smith

Fifth team

Batsman: Elliott Taylforth

Bowler: Henry Procter

Fielder: Steven Procter

Player of the year: Elliott Taylforth

Boddingtons League

Batsman: John Sutton

Bowler: Rob Dickinson

Fielder: Nicola Wilkinson

Player of the year: Andy Rhodes

Champagne moment: Anthony and Steven Procter

Clubman of the year: Jim Blackhurst

All rounder: Tom Haworth Jnr and Ian Simpson

Most improved cricketer 2018: Jacob Procter

Female cricketer of the year: Nicki Wilkinson

Ray Walker Trophy: Rob Calderbank

Junior player of the year: Dan Wilson

Champagne Moment: Zac Christie

Brian Brown Award: Kyle Helm