Longridge CC had hoped to follow up a promising first season

Longridge CC’s Ian Simpson admits the club had been looking forward to bloodying a few more noses during this year’s Northern Premier Cricket League campaign.

Having finished sixth in their inaugural season at that level last year, hopes had been high going into the scheduled opening game at Morecambe on April 18.

However, the coronavirus pandemic – which has caused havoc across the world – intervened with cricket becoming another of the sports to be affected by the illness and the restrictions placed on everyday life as a result.

Longridge had planned to bring in an overseas player this year, a move that fell through late in the day.

It meant that they were set to operate as a club without either an overseas professional or amateur for the 2020 season.

“We’d been let down at the last minute so we had a vote a month or so back on whether we should sign a professional and take a gamble,” Simpson said.

“We decided we wouldn’t and that we’d stick with what we had because we’d already signed Josh Holden from Lytham.

“We get asked all the time how we get 11 players on the pitch who aren’t getting paid.

“We were desperate for the season to get underway as no-one would have an overseas professional or amateur and it would be teams of unpaid cricketers playing each other.

“We think we’d have the edge over most teams on that basis but, putting that to one side, I do feel really sorry for so many clubs in that position.

“That isn’t just at the senior level either but the juniors, we had 150 kids signed on and ready to go for this season.”