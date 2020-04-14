Longridge CC count the cost of a delayed start to the season

Longridge CC are counting the cost of the coronavirus pandemic both on and off the field as they wait to hear whether the new season will take place.

At present, the Northern Premier Cricket League clubs have been told they won’t play before May 31 and could be out of action altogether until the start of July.

That, along with government advice on ‘social distancing’ and the amount of time people can spend outdoors, has left the sport – as well as society itself – in limbo.

A lack of match action is bad enough for the cricketers but it also has a detrimental impact in other areas.

“We’d been down at the club one weekend cleaning out the bar,” said first XI member Ian Simpson.

“We had stocked up, ready for the season, and there were all these bottles of beer and wine just sitting there.

“We were wondering what we should do, so we’ve sold it back to the membership.

“We had a new shirt sponsor for the season, Roccia in Preston, who have been fantastic with us.

“They hadn’t been bothered about the financial package, it was more about what we could do for each other within the community.

“What outsiders don’t really see is how much it costs to run a cricket club.

“There are things like the cost of fertiliser, machinery, working over the bar, Sky TV subscriptions – no-one thinks about that – and there’s waste removal as well which we’re tied into.

“Most of our membership have paid their subs and most of them have told us to keep it.

“If we paid that six, seven or eight thousand pounds back, that is a massive amount of money.”