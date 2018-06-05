Longridge CC complete Eccleston double

Longridge CC made it six wins from seven in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield when they saw off Eccleston by four wickets on Saturday.

Once again, the foundation for victory was laid down by the Longridge attack as they routed their visitors.

Having chosen to field first, Longridge ran through the Eccleston batsmen as they were all out for 111.

The wickets were shared among the Longridge attack with Jonathan Millward picking up 3-36 and Rory McDowell taking 3-18.

There was also a pair of wickets each for Ian Simpson (2-30) and Daniel Wilson (2-25) as Eccleston were all out halfway through the 45th over.

Jordan Bentham top-scored for Eccleston with 23 but their target looked, on paper, a comfortable one for Longridge to chase.

However, it proved anything but as Longridge only reached their target with two-and-a-half overs remaining.

The foundation for their win was laid by former skipper Kyle Helm, who struck 42 at the top of the order.

Wickets fell regularly though as Stewart White claimed three wickets for Eccleston.

Nevertheless, James Simpson (23 not out) was able to take Longridge home as they stay second in the table.

Having beaten Eccleston in the Palace Shield on Saturday, Longridge beat the same side 24 hours later in the Meyler Cup.

They won the toss and batted first but lost wickets at regular intervals as they were all out for 177.

Neil Holden provided Longridge with a fast start as he struck 25 from only 14 deliveries.

However, the Longridge batters were pegged back after that and were grateful to James Whitehead’s 68 in taking them as far as they did.

Matthew Ashcroft led the way for Eccleston’s attack with 3-28, while Iain Bradley also took three wickets with figures of 3-33.

However, Longridge quickly took control of the Eccleston reply as they slumped to 31-4.

A stand of 92 followed for the fifth wicket, ending with Adam Norris dismissed for 38 and followed three runs later by Michael Robert Arkinson (56).

Those wickets were, however, the beginning of the end as Eccleston lost their final four wickets for 24 runs as they were all out for 149.

Ian Simpson claimed 4-31, while three run outs also harmed the Eccleston cause.