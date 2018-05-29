Longridge CC battle back to claim Vernon victory

Longridge CC bounced back from defeat to Kendal the week before with a 37-run victory at Vernon Carus on Saturday.

Having been put in by their hosts, Longridge saw openers Kyle Helm and Neil Holden start solidly before the latter was out for 18 with the score on 29.

Helm and Josh Mullin added 42 for the second wicket but Helm’s dismissal for 23 heralded a mini-collapse as three wickets fell for 11 runs.

Dan Wilkinson Jnr (0) and Mullin (31) both fell to leave Longridge on 82-4 before a recovery began.

It was led by James Whitehead and Tom Howarth as they added 64 for the fifth wicket.

Howarth went for 27, followed by Ian Simpson (16) as Whitehead’s unbeaten half-century saw Longridge ended their 45 overs on 194-6.

In reply, Vernons lost Ian Dunn (4) early on, but although the rest of the top order got starts, none of them were converted into a match-winning knock.

Mark Hardiker (23), Wes Royle (35), Christian Ash (25), Ben Duerden (31) and Paul Chapman Jnr (15) all had the foundation for a victory charge but the Longridge bowlers stuck to their task.

Once they were dismissed, the Vernons lower order fell away with the last four batsmen all dismissed for singly figure scores.

The damage was done by Ian Simpson, who wrapped up the tail to claim figures of 6-42.

Jonathan Millward picked up a couple of wickets, taking 2-49, while Rory McDowell took the remaining wickets as he ended with 2-21 from half-a-dozen overs.