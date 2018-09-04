Longridge CC are one step nearer the Palace Shield title

Longridge CC have one hand on the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield title following victory against Croston at the weekend.

Hosting a Croston team lying fourth in the table, Longridge’s bowlers again did the damage by skittling them for 67 inside 38 overs.

Top three Adam Sexton (15), Sam Marsh (11) and Ian Dickinson (21) all made it into double figures but the rest of the batting subsided.

Tom Howarth led the way with figures of 4-9 from seven overs, Matt Greenall claimed 2-21, Jon Millward took 1-29, while Daniel Wilson polished off the innings with 3-6.

In contrast to Croston’s struggles with the bat, Longridge’s run chase was serene as they made 71-1 in the 20th over.

Although they lost Neil Holden (10) to Keith Marsh, Longridge reached their target as John Simpson was 27 not out and Zac Christie 18 not out.

Victory was not enough for Longridge to claim a top-two spot as they head the table with 208 points, followed by Lancaster (190) and Kendal (188) with two games remaining.

Elsewhere, the seconds went down by eight runs when they were all out for 107 in reply to Leyland’s 115, in which Andy Simpson took 4-25.

There was also a defeat for the thirds as they went down by 106 runs against Walton-le-Dale.

Ian Hobro took 5-44 as Walton-le-Dale posted 238-9 batting first before Longridge were all out for 132 in reply.

The fourth XI also lost as they went down by five wickets against Garstang after being bowledout for 81 and seeing their opponents reach 82-5 despite Caleb Bradford taking 5-18.

However, there was a win for the fifths as they bowled out Ingol for 97 at Lightfoot Green and then responded with 98-6 to claim victory in the 46th over.