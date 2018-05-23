Lessons to learn for Longridge CC

Longridge CC’s Ian Simpson believes Kendal are the team to catch in this season’s Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division after seeing what they are capable of.

After a tricky start to the season, last Saturday saw Kendal dominate a Longridge side with four wins from four.

On a perfect day for batting, Longridge were reduced to 61-8 before Simpson (34 not out) and Jon Millward (15 not out) took them to 113-8 at the end of their allotted overs.

That target did not overly stretch Kendal, who reached it with six wickets and more than 14 overs in hand.

“They are a quality outfit and the best team we have played so far this year,” Simpson conceded.

“They were strong all over; they put the bad balls away and they knew how to bowl really well.

“I take my hat off to them because they showed us how it’s done; our benchmark has always been Vernon Carus because of the rivalry we’ve had over the last 20 years but Kendal are by far the best team we’ve played.”

Longridge move from one benchmark to the other as they travel to Vernon Carus on Saturday.

Vernons lie fourth in the table, eight points and two places behind Longridge after failing to defend 235-4 against Penwortham – a side Longridge had dismissed for 58 seven days earlier.

“It will be tough on Saturday as it always is against Vernons,” Simpson said.

“We always take them seriously because of the quality they have got. I was surprised they lost to Penwortham after scoring a mountain of runs but you can’t predict what’s going to happen so far.”