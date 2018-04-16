Historic day as inclusive rugby team play their first ever match

Lancashire’s newest gay-friendly and inclusive rugby team has played its first ever match in what has been labelled as an ‘historic’ event for the sports team.

The Lancashire Typhoons, which operates under the International Gay Rugby organisation, started up in January to encourage quality and diversity in sport and encourage more LGBT people to take part in sport.

And Lawrence Howard, the chairman and founder of the team, is overwhelmed with the club playing its first match on Saturday against the Cheshire Centurions.

READ MORE: An all-inclusive LGBT-friendly rugby club is on its way to Lancashire

Speaking on Saturday, Lawrence said: “Today’s game was an historic one where Lancashire’s first inclusive rugby team played, and won.

“Many of the guys playing today hadn’t played rugby before they started coming to training in January, so today shows just how far we have come as a team.”

The team has been welcomed by their hosts at Preston Grasshoppers, where the team train each week.

Lawrence, from Preston, added said: “We have been made to feel so incredibly welcome by our hosts. Who have even gone so far as to offer their 1st team to support our pre-match training sessions.”

He added: “We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received from our county, and this win reflects on all of us.”