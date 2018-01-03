Former Longridge CC skipper wishes replacement well

Kyle Helm has wished Nick Wilkinson well after it was announced he will be Longridge CC’s new captain for the 2018 season.

The club made the announcement following their AGM, which was held just before Christmas.

It followed a 2017 season in which Longridge finished fourth in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.

They had been in with a real chance of a top-two spot – if not winning the title itself – until four defeats and a tie in five matches during July and August took them out of contention with Garstang eventually claiming top spot.

A philosophical Helm said: “First of all, I’d like to thank the lads that have played for me in the last two years because the commitment shown to me was first class.

“We’ve had two seasons of great cup runs which have definitely put Longridge on the map but unfortunately, we didn’t have what it takes to win the Palace Shield or Meyler Cup.

“I wish Nick the best of luck and hope he can repeat the success he has had with the second team.”

The other captains for 2018 have been named as Tom Wood (second XI), Dan Douglas (third XI), Shaun Cockell (fourth XI) and Elliott Tailforth (fifth XI).

Ian Simpson will skipper the club’s first XI T20 line-up with Wood doing likewise for the seconds.

Darren Keighley will also take charge of the Boddingtons XI for the new season.

With the captaincy matters settled for 2018, the club has also announced details of pre-season training for the new campaign.

Indoor practice for the senior players gets underway later this month with the first training session held on Friday, January 26 at Longridge Sports Centre.

The session gets underway at 6.30pm.