CITY BUZZ: Preston's Clip 'n Climb set for morning of free climbing fun

Preston’s premier climbing wall facility is teaming up with a city community radio station to offer a morning of free, family-friendly fun.

Clip n Climb, in Millennium City Park, Preston, is joinging up with Guild Hall based CityBeat to offer three hours of free climbing while the early morning team presents its breakfast show slot.

Breakfast show presenters Nige and Renee will be presenting live from the climbing wall arena from 7am to 10am during which Clip n Climb are promising will be a “great morning” of free climbing with giveaways and incentives along with “lots of fun and laughs”.

A spokesman from Clip n Climb said: “Why not start your working day with a bang?

“Come and have a climb and then join us for breakfast in the Mountain Retreat café afterwards.

“Everyone is welcome and there’s no need to book.”

The climbing centre was set up by Vicky and Tony Coupe, from Goosnargh, last year.