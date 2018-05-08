Bowlers take Longridge CC into top spot

Longridge CC went top of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division following a 24-run win at Lancaster on Saturday.

After Longridge batted first and made 138-8 from their 45 overs, skipper Nick Wilkinson saw his attack do the job required by dismissing their hosts for 114.

Lancaster had won the toss at Lune Road and decided to field first.

They saw most of the Longridge batsmen get starts with five of them making it into double figures but without developing those starts into something much more substantial.

Opener Neil Holden (7) was out cheaply, caught by James Davies to give Iain Perrieman (1-19) his only wicket of the innings.

Fellow opener James Whitehead (18) was caught by Kieran Moffat off the bowling of Charlie Swarbrick, who also had Zac Christie LBW for an innings-high score of 31.

Ben Simm picked up the wicket of John Simpson, caught by Liam Moffat for 12, as he took 1-41.

Moffat also chipped in with the ball as he had Josh Mullin caught by Steven Fisher for 23 and followed that up with the dismissals of Ian Simpson and Matt Greenall, both wihout scoring.

Those wickets saw him end with 3-22, while Swarbrick also accounted for Wilkinson (0) to take 3-46 as Tom Howarth ended 28 not out.

Lancaster’s reply saw them lose a host of wickets early on with Kieran Moffat (9), Steven Fisher (0) and Swarbrick (0) all falling to Jonathan Millward (3-22).

Matt Greenall (2-8) was too good for Laurie Atkinson (5) and Simm (2), while Stuart Phillips (1) fell victim to Rory McDowell.

Perrieman (22) stood firm amid the wreckage before McDowell sent him on his way and then added the wicket of Lee Sparks (12) as he claimed 3-44.

Victory was completed by Howarth (2-14), who took the wickets of Davies (17) and Liam Moffat (6) as Lancaster were all out with two balls left.