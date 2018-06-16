Andrew Flintoff sets his sights on building a huge skyscraper in central Manchester

Cricket icon Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff has unveiled plans for his first foray into property development - a luxury 35-storey luxury apartment block in the middle of Manchester.

The project will be the former England and Lancashire cricket star's first venture into the property development scene under Logik Developments, a company he chairs alongside cousin Neil Spencer and business partner Tony Bhatti.

The planned roof garden on the 10-storey building (mage via Logik Developments).

A planning application was submitted to Manchester City Council at the end of last week.

It details plan to build a 35-storey tower housing 159 flats as well as a horseshoe-shaped 10-storey block with a further 215 apartments at the site between Worsley Street, Arundel Street, Ellesmere Street and the Mancunian Way.

Plans also include a roof garden and space for shops on the ground floor.

“I’m not going to lie. When you look around, not every building is great and we want to build some proper ones," Flintoff told the Manchester Evening News.

Where the tower would sit in Manchester's skyline (Image via Logik Developments).

"We want to build some that we’re proud of. This is the first site and we want to get it 100 per cent right.”

Logik Developments write that "working in harmony with the industrial heritage of the area, the inspiring design will create a new architectural landmark, improving the visual journey from Manchester’s inner ring road into the city centre".

The apartments will be a mixture of one, two and three-bed room flats, along with space for 40 car parking spots and additional cycle parking.

Pre-application meetings were held last year with the city council's planning development manager, David Roscoe, to discuss the principles and core content of Logik Developments' proposals.

Logik Developments, headed by Andrew Flintoff, have submitted plans to build a 35-storey block of apartments in the centre of Manchester (Image via Logik Developments).

The complex is being designed by Manchester architects SimpsonHugh, famous for the Beetham Tower, the home of Manchester's Hilton Hotel.