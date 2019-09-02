Longridge secure sixth place after a winning draw with Penrith

Longridge CC ensured they will finish sixth in their maiden Northern Premier Cricket League season following a winning draw against Penrith on Saturday.

Rain meant the match at Newsham was reduced to 37 overs a side with Longridge asked to bat first by their visitors.

They were quickly among the wickets in reducing Longridge to 13-3 as Asher Hart accounted for John Simpson (6) and Zac Christie (0), while Greg Hall sent back Tom Howarth (5).

Greg Hall picked up his second wicket by dismissing Lachlan Bangs (12) but, from 41-4, Longridge rallied.

James Whitehead and Luke Platt added 49 before the latter became Hall’s third wicket, dismissed for 16 to make it 90-5.

Whitehead followed for an innings-high 48 but Ian Simpson and Nick Wilkinson were both out without scoring to leave Longridge 108-8.

However, Kyle Helm and Jon Millward rallied with an unbroken stand of 32 for the ninth wicket.

Helm was 17 not out and Millward 18 not out as Longridge finished on 140-8 despite Greg Hall taking 4-40.

Millward then set to work with the ball, sending back Alister Craig (2), Hart (0) and Henry Marshall (3) as Penrith slipped to 20-3.

That was the signal for Greg Hall to join Nicky Burns and frustrate Longridge with a stand of 64.

That ended when Burns (42) was the first of Ian Simpson’s three wickets.

Samuel Hall (0) fell to Dan Wilson and Ian Simpson got the better of Jonathon Osborne (5) to leave Penrith 95-6.

Greg Hall was joined by Nick Hodgson and they put on 31 for the seventh wicket before the latter was LBW to Ian Simpson for 11.

That meant Penrith ended on 126-7 with Greg Hall 51 not out while Millward took 3-36 and Ian Simpson 3-38.

It means Longridge cannot go up or down the table going into the final match this weekend as they are 30 points behind Blackpool and 16 clear of Netherfield.

Elsewhere, the seconds lost by one wicket to Blackpool after being dismissed for 116 batting first.

The thirds saw off BAC/EE Preston by seven wickets but the fourths lost by 110 runs to Great Eccleston and the fifths went down by six wickets in their game against Bretherton.