Longridge CC’s pre-season preparations are left in limbo

Longridge CC’s Ian Simpson acknowledges the sport is in unchartered territory as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with cricketers up and down the land, Simpson and his team-mates should be netting ahead of the 2020 season that was due to start later this month.

They had been preparing for a second season in the Northern Premier Cricket League.

Having won the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield in 2018, they moved over to the NPCL last year and finished sixth in their debut campaign.

In common with sportsmen across the globe, the Longridge club is in a state of flux as society tries to deal with the illness.

With restrictions placed on so-called ‘social gatherings’, as well as the amount of time people can spend outdoors, it’s a headache for those who spend their lives playing sport professionally or recreationally.

“We had been talking about a friendly on April 2,” Simpson revealed.

“We had other friendlies lined up and we’d been netting really well – then, all of a sudden, everything is stopped.

“No-one knew what to do initially but it makes you realise how much you need sport and to be around your mates.

“It’s going to be tough for some people, I can do some work at home but that’s all.

“It’s just a mess. When it first started, even our groundsman was asking if he should come and cut grass.

“It’s just an unprecedented situation that we all have facing us.”