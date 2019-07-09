Longridge CC’s Dan leaves Netherfield in a spin

Longridge CC moved up to fifth in the Northern Premier Cricket League with a one-wicket success against Netherfield.

Facing a team who had beaten them on the opening day of the season, Longridge put themselves in a good position after dismissing their opponents for 141.

However, they made hard work of reaching their target with a late collapse seeing them eventually limp over the line with nine wickets down.

With Netherfield batting first, they saw Jon Millward (3-40) dismiss Josh Dixon (3) early on to make it 10-1.

Ben Barrow and Bevan Small added 54 for the second wicket, a stand broken by Dan Wilson when he dismissed Barrow (23).

Small (32) followed moments later, becoming Millward’s second victim, before Wilson picked up his second with the wicket of Finlay Richardson (5) as Netherfield fell to 74-4.

It was soon 92-6 with Millward and Wilson back among the wickets again, dismissing Lewis Edge (0) and Lewis Richardson (0) respectively.

Wilson collected his fourth wicket when getting the better of Bradley Earl (24) to leave Netherfield 103-7 before the lower order rallied.

The eighth wicket pair of Joel Blain and Matt Jackson added 28, a partnership ended when Blain (21) became Wilson’s fifth wicket as he took 5-47.

Ian Simpson sent back Jackson (9) before the innings ended when Lachlan Bangs dismissed Robbie Dwyer (5).

In reply, Longridge lost John Simpson (8) with the score on 17 but they seemed well set when reaching 63 without further loss.

Luke Platt (13) was next to go when he became the first wicket for Blain, followed by James Whitehead (3) and Dan Wilkinson Jnr 52 as Longridge reached 89-4.

Bangs and Josh Mullin added 25 in taking Longridge to 114-5 but the dismissal of Mullin (1) started a collapse which saw Longridge lose five wickets for 26 runs.

Blain claimed all five wickets with Tom Howarth (4), Nick Wilkinson (0), Millward (3) and Ian Simpson (0) with Longridge 140-9.

That saw Wilson join Bangs at the crease with the latter guiding Longridge to victory, hitting an undefeated 37 despite Blain taking 6-34.

The win, coupled with Blackpool’s defeat, sees Longridge climb into the top five, still 17 points behind the leaders Leyland.