Longridge CC’s batsmen allow bowlers to land the Knockout blow on Barnoldswick CC

Jon Millward took five wickets at Barnoldswick
Longridge CC made up for Saturday’s league defeat with a comprehensive Lancashire Cricket Foundation Club Knockout win on Sunday.

Nick Wilkinson’s players were 184-run winners when they made the trip to Barnoldswick.

Longridge batted first and scored 269-6 from their 45 overs, led by Luke Platt’s undefeated 96.

Zac Christie provided his main support with 64, though 48 from ‘extras’ gave the Longridge total a further boost.

That generosity from the Barnoldswick attack was replicated by their batsmen as Longridge routed them for 85.

Jon Millward and Dan Wilson did the damage, claiming figures of 5-11 and 4-25 respectively with the former taking a hat-trick in the process.