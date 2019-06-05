Longridge CC ready to lock horns with Garstang CC again

Longridge CC will meet some familiar faces when they return to league action at the weekend.

They host Garstang on Saturday in the Northern Premier Cricket League, two years after their last league meeting in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield.

The two teams meet a third of the way into the season with Longridge seventh in the table, level on points with sixth-placed Garstang.

Both sides go into the game on the back of winning draws last weekend with Garstang having met Chorley and Longridge up against Kendal.

Longridge were within one wicket of victory against Kendal, only to be frustrated by their opposition’s lower order.

“We thought Kendal’s spinners would play a big part because they bowled us out three times last year with spin,” said Longridge’s Ian Simpson.

“However, our top order played fantastically well, but as the day went on, it flattened out and got easier.

“It was tough because they started batting for a draw with 20 overs left but, if you had offered us 12 points at the start of the game, we’d have snapped your hand off.”

Longridge are also in action on Sunday when they travel to Blackpool in the ECB National Club Championship.

It comes seven days after their last cup outing which saw them lose by 37 runs to Norden in the LCF Club Knockout.

Having dismissed Norden for 157, Longridge lost wickets at regular intervals in chasing an amended target of 161 and were eventually all out for 123.

“We were really disappointed because we were in a really good position,” Simpson said.

“We had them 58-6 but their captain (Hashum Malik) has come in, chanced his arm and hit 40-odd.

“We dropped another lad without scoring and we let them get 30 runs more than they should have.

“Then, when we batted, it looked like we had a bus to catch so we had a chat afterwards and we talked about what we had done wrong.”