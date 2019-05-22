Longridge CC get set for St Annes test this weekend

Longridge CC host St Annes on Saturday with Ian Simpson believing their visitors’ league position illustrates the competitive nature of the Northern Premier Cricket League.

Longridge go into the game at Vernon Road sitting eighth in the 12-team division after five games of their first season since moving across from the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield.

In contrast, St Annes – who finished third last year – are second-bottom and are the only club without a win after losing to bottom club Barrow last weekend.

“Saturday is a big game,” Simpson admitted.

“St Annes aren’t doing so well at the moment but, saying that, everyone is beating everyone else so you can’t say one team is running away with it.

“It is an open competition which is great and there will be some good teams fighting to avoid relegation this year; all teams have individuals who can win them games.”

Longridge also go into Saturday on the back after losing by 45 runs against second-placed Fleetwood.

Simpson had taken a hat-trick as Fleetwood reached 174-7 but, in reply, Longridge subsided to 129 all out.

It was Longridge’s second defeat of the season after winning their previous two games and Simpson acknowledged it was another lesson learned.

He said: “We’re in games but we’re just losing little battles and letting games drift.

“We let them get 40 runs too many on Saturday, and when we batted, we switched off for an hour and dug ourselves into a hole which we couldn’t get out of.

“Dan Wilkinson was flying on Saturday and had got to 35 when he went for a run, slipped and was run out.

“Fleetwood are a good team who know how to play the conditions and they will beat a lot of teams at home, so we have to make Chipping Road a fortress for everyone who comes here.

“However, we’re really enjoying it and the lads are stepping up to the plate with a couple of decent scores and bowling performances.”