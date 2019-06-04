Longridge CC fall short in victory bid before suffering a Knockout blow

Longridge CC had to settle for a winning draw in their Northern League match against Kendal on Saturday.

Rain reduced the match to 42 overs a side with Longridge making 236-5 before Kendal’s reply ended with them on 132-9.

Having been asked to bat first, Longridge recovered from the early loss of Dan Wilkinson Jnr (14) with Luke Platt hitting 74 and John Simpson 55.

Zac Christie (39 not out) and Lachlan Bangs (31) scored at better than a run a ball in helping Longridge to post a formidable total.

In reply, Jon Millward took three wickets and Ian Simpson one as Kendal collapsed to 28-4.

Millward struck again as Kendal fell to 48-6 before Edward Price and Chris Miller added 54 for the seventh wicket.

Price (33) became Millward’s fifth victim before Dan Wilson dismissed Miller for an innings-high 39 and Kuldeep Singh (1).

However, last man Matthew Park survived five deliveries to frustrate Longridge’s hopes of victory as Millward took 5-39, Wilson 2-34 and Ian Simpson 2-35.

The following day saw Longridge beaten by Norden in their LCF Club Knockout tie.

Norden batted first and were all out for 157, Hashum Malik top-scoring with 46 and Lee Crabtree making 36.

In reply, Longridge were 123 all out chasing a revised target of 161 with Joe Humphreys their star performer with the ball, returning figures of 3-17.