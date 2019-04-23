Longridge CC fall just short of an opening day victory

Longridge CC’s first game in the Northern League did not have a happy ending despite the heroics of Lachlan Bangs.

The Australian finished unbeaten on 95 with the bat, but could not prevent his men losing at Netherfield.

The home side totalled 161 all out from 46.2 overs as Josh Dixon-top scored with 46.

Daniel Wilson did the damage with the ball for Longridge, taking 4-49.

In reply, Bangs was left stuck at the non-striker’s end, five runs short of a century as the visitors were bowled out for 152.

His innings was pretty much a lone hand as the batting collapsed around him.

No other batsman had made it into double figures until Bangs was joined by last man Jon Millward, who was the final man out for 10.

However, the seconds made amends in their match against Netherfield.

Batting first, Longridge compiled 165-9 from their 45-over allocation.

In reply, they managed to restrict Netherfield to 119-9 to seal a 46-run victory.

The thirds were also victorious, albeit in more nervy fashion with a one-wicket win against Preston.

Dan Wilkinson took 5-40 as Longridge dismissed Preston for 149 in which Muhammad Musaleen top-scored with 48 before being the last man out.

In reply, Joe Livesey and Thomas Douglas both struck 33 for Longridge but it needed Mark Thompson’s undefeated 13 to see them reach victory on 152-9.

The fourths lost to Fleetwood, who overcame their 165-7 with three wickets in hand.

The fifths were 107 all out chasing Vernon Carus’ 150 all out with Gemma Kennedy (6-25) doing the damage.