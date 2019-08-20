Longridge CC enjoy league victory but cup disappointment

Longridge CC were another Northern Premier Cricket League team to endure a frustrating weekend.

Nick Wilkinson’s players maintained their hopes of a top-four finish with victory at Kendal on Saturday.

However, 24 hours later, they were beaten by Netherfield in their Berrys Beds 40-Over Cup semi-final.

Longridge were victorious on Saturday in a game where the bowlers dominated throughout at Shap Road.

Having chosen to bat first, they were reduced to 1-4 with Toby Tyson and Kuldeep Singh doing the damage.

Singh dismissed Kyle Helm (0) and Luke Platt (0) while Tyson sent back John Simpson (0) and James Whitehead (1).

Tyson continued to run through the top order with Tom Howarth (5), Wilkinson (0) and Ian Simpson (5) all out as they slumped to 32-7.

Lachlan Bangs stood firm amid the carnage, however, despite losing Jon Millward (3) and Matt Greenall (10) as Longridge fell to 61-9.

He added 33 for the final wicket with Dan Wilson before being the last man out for 62 from only 66 balls as Longridge were all out for 94.

In reply, Kendal had reached 40-2 before losing their last eight wickets for only 13 runs.

Greenall had accounted for Tom Benn (5) and James Price (1) before the collapse started when Wilson dismissed Ryan Shepherd (14).

That made it 40-3 before Ben Phillips (14) followed immediately as Kendal slumped to 53 all out.

Millward took 3-26, Wilson 3-7, Greenall 2-11 and Ian Simpson 2-3 to give Longridge 15 points.

The following day, however, Longridge were dismissed by Netherfield for 139 with six balls of their 40 overs remaining.

Netherfield reached their target in the 35th over, making 140-5 as Bevan Small top-scored with 41.