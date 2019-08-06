Longridge CC endure a mixed weekend with a league loss and cup victory

Longridge CC’s first XI posted a win and a defeat at the weekend with a disappointing day on Saturday followed by cup progress 24 hours later.

Saturday saw them beaten by eight wickets when Fleetwood travelled to Newsham in the Northern Premier Cricket League.

Longridge had been asked to bat first, a decision that paid off for Fleetwood when they bowled out the home side for 107.

Alex Ryder was the man mainly responsible, claiming 6-47 and running through the top order as he sent back Kyle Helm (10), James Whitehead (3), Lachlan Bangs (17) and Tom Howarth (1).

It was thanks to Ian Simpson and skipper Nick Wilkinson that Longridge managed to reach three figures.

Simpson made 22 and Wilkinson top-scored with 24 before they were eventually all out in the 42nd over.

Fleetwood made short work of their reply as they only required 31 overs to reach 113-2.

That was largely down to opener Rana Singh, who made 50 before being dismissed by Howarth, while Bangs claimed the other wicket by sending back Charlie Clark (15).

Sunday was a better day as they beat Chorley by five wickets in the Berrys Beds 40 Over Cup.

Chorley were put into bat and compiled 191-7 from their 40 overs despite losing their top four cheaply.

Jon Millward was the man responsible, dismissing Max Harper, Wian van Zyl, Andrew Holdsworth and Will Moulton in taking 4-14 from eight overs.

Kyle Dixon was their top scorer, hitting 45 not out, with other good contributions coming from Chamikara Edirisinghe (27), Harry Barclay (25) and Gaurav Dhar (23 not out).

Although Whitehead (2), Luke Platt (2) and Zac Christie (2) were all out cheaply, Longridge reached 194-5 in the 31st over.

Bangs top-scored with 97 and Helm made 38 to set up a last-eight tie against Netherfield on Sunday.